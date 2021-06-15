Kentucky calls 2023 forward Brandon Gardner just after midnight
Brandon Gardner knew Tuesday was going to be a hectic day. It fell on June 15, which was the first day that college coaches could directly call rising juniors. However, it was more than he expected...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news