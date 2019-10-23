Every day for the rest of the week the Cats Illustrated staff will take turns releasing season predictions for the upcoming Kentucky basketball season.

Up next is managing editor Jeff Drummond. Below you'll find out what he thinks of the Wildcats' prospects in the 2019-20 season.

What are your thoughts on Kentucky being ranked No. 2 in the first AP poll?

A preseason ranking of No. 2 seems pretty fair to me. Michigan State is a solid No. 1 pick. There's a lot more uncertainty in college basketball entering this season, so it's hard to say that anyone currently ranked behind the Cats in the Top 10 should actually be ahead of them at this time. I suspect this will be a season where you have almost constant shuffling in the rankings.

What's your prediction for Kentucky's regular season and SEC records?

This process has gotten a bit tougher with the SEC's rise among the best leagues in college basketball. I'm not going to over-think it and break down every game to make my prediction. Instead, put me down for 26-5 overall and 14-4 in the SEC.

How far will Kentucky make it in the NCAA tournament?

It's always tough to assume anything beyond the Elite 8 no matter how talented a team is (see UK in 2010 or Duke in 2019) but I believe this is the year that John Calipari finds his way back to the Final Four. Guard play is still the key to success in March Madness, and the Cats have a really deep and talented backcourt.

What does "success" look like this season for Kentucky?

I think getting back to the Final Four would be considered a successful season by most fans. Some will maintain that the only way to achieve success is to cut down the nets and hang banner No. 9, but most understand just how difficult that is and how luck plays a big role in getting that far.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

This comes down to the old debate about how we define Most Valuable Player. Ashton Hagans will likely be UK's best all-around player and "straw that stirs the drink," but if he doesn't have the type of season that we expect, there is always Immanuel Quickley or Tyrese Maxey as candidates to pick up the slack. No such parachute exists in the frontcourt. A strong case can be made that E.J. Montgomery is the literal MVP if the Cats are to challenge for a national championship.

Who will be the biggest surprise on the team?

I'm holding firm on my predictions from earlier this summer. Keion Brooks Jr. will be the biggest surprise on this UK roster. His length, versatility and basketball IQ will serve him well. Nate Sestina is a solid candidate, too, but he's performed so well at Pro Day, Big Blue Madness, and the Blue-White Game that he may not qualify for this anymore.