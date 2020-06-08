News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 08:46:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kentucky and the 2022 rankings

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Rivals published rankings for the 2022 class of basketball prospects last week and it's a stacked crop of talent. Although Kentucky hasn't dished out offers yet the coaches have their eyes and atte...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}