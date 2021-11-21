Kentucky and the 2022 basketball recruiting rankings
Kentucky has been an annual fixture at the very top of the recruiting rankings during the John Calipari era. In that context you could say it's more of the same with the 2022 class, but the staff w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news