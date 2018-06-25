Kentucky landed yet another football commitment when three-star all-purpose back Travis Tisdale announced his decision to play for the Wildcats.

Tisdale visited Kentucky recently and his trip to Lexington evidently went well.

Sources have said Kentucky has been looking to add two running backs in the 2019 class, in anticipation of the departure of Sihiem King and the potential early departure of Benny Snell, who could opt to enter the 2019 NFL Draft after his junior season.

Those same sources have said it is likely Kentucky will add an all-purpose back and a bigger, more conventional between-the-tackles runner, which UK is still in search of.

Tisdale announced his decision in the Twitter message that can be read below: