Kentucky adds an all-purpose back
Kentucky landed yet another football commitment when three-star all-purpose back Travis Tisdale announced his decision to play for the Wildcats.
Tisdale visited Kentucky recently and his trip to Lexington evidently went well.
Sources have said Kentucky has been looking to add two running backs in the 2019 class, in anticipation of the departure of Sihiem King and the potential early departure of Benny Snell, who could opt to enter the 2019 NFL Draft after his junior season.
Those same sources have said it is likely Kentucky will add an all-purpose back and a bigger, more conventional between-the-tackles runner, which UK is still in search of.
Tisdale announced his decision in the Twitter message that can be read below:
June 25, 2018
The 5-foot-9, 166-pound all-purpose back from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes is ranked the No. 75 prospect in Georgia and the No. 40 player at his position nationally according to Rivals.com.
Tisdale rushed for 1,029 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games as a sophomore at Lowndes in 2016 and last year, in more limited action, he had 550 yards and nine scores.
Matt House has been red hot as a recruiter for Kentucky and led the charge for Tisdale.