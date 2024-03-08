Kennesaw State's Braden Osbolt turned in a dominant pitching performance on a rainy Friday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park, leading the Owls to a 13-1 win over the Wildcats in the opening game of their weekend series.

Osbolt (2-0) allowed only one run on six hits over seven innings on the mound while striking out eight and walking none.

The sophomore right-hander picked up his second win of the young season against a Power 5 opponent. He also tossed six shutout innings with seven strikeouts in an 18-1 win over Clemson on Feb. 23.

Kennesaw State (8-6) made the most of its 10 hits on the day, thanks in part to some sloppy defense by UK. The Cats committed three errors, misplayed three other balls that did not officially count as miscues, and had a wild pitch come back to bite them.

The Owls broke open a close game by scoring eight runs in the top of the eighth inning after the first two batters were retired. A walk opened the floodgates to an offensive explosion that included three doubles and a two-run homer by Spencer Hanson.

KSU finished the game 8-for-14 with runners in scoring position, seven of those coming with two outs. Catcher Nick Hassan led the Owls with two hits, two runs scored and four RBI on the day.

Sophomore right-hander Travis Smith (1-2) started and took the loss for UK, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks over seven innings of work. He struck out seven.

Ryan Waldschmidt and Nick Lopez each had two hits to lead the Cats at the plate. Kyuss Gargett’s solo homer accounted for the lone UK run

The series resumes on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.