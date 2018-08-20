KD McDaniel was the first of three linebackers to commit to Kentucky in this recruiting cycle. His decision preceded those by JUCO prospect Marquez Bembry and fellow Georgia native Tra Wilkins.

Cats Illustrated caught up with the 6-foot-2, 225-pound McDaniel this week to get an update on how things have been going, from recruiting since his UK commitment to the start of his senior season.

Tift County, McDaniel's high school team, lost its season opener to Warner Robins 40-29 in what was a game that remained competitive throughout. While that wasn't the kind of collective defensive showing McDaniel and his unit peers were hoping for, the UK commitment turned in a strong statistical showing: 6 tackles, three quarterback hurries, and a sack.

"The game went good, it's just that we had a couple of mistakes that they took advantage of," McDaniel told Cats Illustrated. "They were moving me around on defense. I was playing outside and middle linebacker."

Kentucky's coaches have recruited McDaniel as an "outside" linebacker without specifying whether he is ultimately more likely to end up at the Jack or Sam position. While UK is losing Josh Allen and Kengera Daniel after this season, the coaches haven't gone into the depth chart situation in detail, nor have any promises been made with regard to playing time.

Click here to continue reading this story, which includes the latest on McDaniel's recruitment, offseason improvement and relationships with UK coaches and commits.