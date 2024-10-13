Advertisement
in other news
Visitor List
Many high school prospects will visit UK tonight for the Vanderbilt game.
• Justin Rowland
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Blue Madness 2024
Sights and scenes from Kentucky's annual BBM celebration.
• Jeff Drummond
BIG BLUE MADNESS 2024 - LIVE CHAT
Join in the discussion on the House of Blue as the Cats usher in a new season.
• Jeff Drummond
Staff Predictions
Kentucky returns to Kroger Field as a favorite against Vanderbilt, giant killers against Alabama last week, and here
• Justin Rowland
in other news
Visitor List
Many high school prospects will visit UK tonight for the Vanderbilt game.
• Justin Rowland
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Blue Madness 2024
Sights and scenes from Kentucky's annual BBM celebration.
• Jeff Drummond
BIG BLUE MADNESS 2024 - LIVE CHAT
Join in the discussion on the House of Blue as the Cats usher in a new season.
• Jeff Drummond
Jordan Mitchell takes in a historic Big Blue Madness
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- RB
- WDE
- DT
- WR
- CB
- WR
- WDE
- WR
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement