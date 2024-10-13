Advertisement

Visitor List

Visitor List

Many high school prospects will visit UK tonight for the Vanderbilt game.

 • Justin Rowland
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Blue Madness 2024

PHOTO GALLERY: Big Blue Madness 2024

Sights and scenes from Kentucky's annual BBM celebration.

 • Jeff Drummond
BIG BLUE MADNESS 2024 - LIVE CHAT

BIG BLUE MADNESS 2024 - LIVE CHAT

Join in the discussion on the House of Blue as the Cats usher in a new season.

 • Jeff Drummond
Staff Predictions

Staff Predictions

Kentucky returns to Kroger Field as a favorite against Vanderbilt, giant killers against Alabama last week, and here

 • Justin Rowland
BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Vanderbilt

BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Vanderbilt

The numbers behind the Cats and Dores.

 • Jeff Drummond

Published Oct 13, 2024
Jordan Mitchell takes in a historic Big Blue Madness
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Jordan Mitchell, Carlos Mirchell, and Jeff Sheppard at BBM (Photo by https://kentucky.rivals.com)
Kentucky
2025Commitment List
Updated:
