BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing UK vs. Murray State

0 - Wins in program history for Murray State against SEC opponents. The Racers are winless in 10 chances.

1st - Time in Murray State program history that the Racers have faced two SEC teams in the same season. They lost 51-0 to Missouri in the season opener.

1-9 - The Racers' record in their first season under head coach Jody Wright. The lone victory came Sept. 14 against Mississippi Valley, a 59-8 romp.

2 - Matchups between Kentucky and Murray State in program history. The Wildcats won both of those, 37-6 in 2003 and 48-10 in 2018.

2-4 - The Wildcats' lead on their home turf this season.

4 - Times the Racers have been held to six or fewer points this season, including two shutouts.

6 - Career interceptions for UK junior cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who is scheduled to make his return to action after missing the last five games with an injury.

7 - Field goals of 50-plus yards by Murray State sophomore kicker James London in his career. He connected from 50 and 52 yards last week.

7:10 - Touchdown-to-interception ratio for Murray State quarterback Jayden Johannsen.

10th - National rank of the UK defense in surrendering first downs.

16 - Straight field goals made by the Cats' Alex Raynor, a school record.

17 - Game streak with at least one pass reception for UK wideout Dane Key.

18 - Straight non-conference regular-season wins for Kentucky.

35 - Consecutive games started by UK center Eli Cox.

45.0 - Points per game allowed by the Racers' defense. They've surrendered 59, 50, and 59 in their last three games.

500.1 - Yards per game allowed by Murray State.



