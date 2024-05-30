The wait was long. Much longer than anybody anticipated. But we finally know what Jaxson Robinson is doing.

On the day after the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft, Robinson announced he had withdrawn his name from the pool of entrants.

And he's headed to Kentucky, where he will be coached by Mark Pope.

Pope coached Robinson at BYU where he was named Big XII Sixth Man of the Year last season.

Robinson gives Kentucky versatility, scoring punch, and roster flexibility and balance as a wing who can do several things on both ends of the court.

As a senior for BYU last year the native of Ida, Oklahoma averaged 14.2 points (42.6% FG, 35.4% three-pointers, 90.8% FT) per game. He didn't chip in across a lot of other statistical categories but can score at all three levels and at 6'7, 190 is the kind of player who could coexist with countless other roster combinations. For a coach who has emphasized "fit", that's significant.

Here's a look at Kentucky's roster as it stands following the addition of Robinson:

6'2 G Lamont Butler

6'2 G Travis Perry

6'3 G Kerr Kriisa

6'6 G Trent Noah

6'4 G Collin Chandler

6'6 G Koby Brea

6'5 G/F Otega Oweh

6'7 G/F Ansley Almonor

6'11 F Andrew Carr

6'11 F Brandon Garrison

6'10 C Amari Williams