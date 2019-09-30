Is Kentucky the best spot for NBA success?
John Calipari has never shied away from using the Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Program as a breeding ground for the NBA. It started in 2010 when five players went in the first round. Coach Cal ruff...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news