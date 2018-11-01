Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-01 13:51:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: What Wandale Robinson to Kentucky means

Wedkft0fbpzdfyzpbly4
Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

It's difficult to overstate the significance of Wandale Robinson's commitment to Kentucky.Here's what it means from a variety of angles.Robinson and Lynn Bowden on the field togetherKentucky has be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}