Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 16:26:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: What Matt House to the Chiefs means for Kentucky

Yfhzb3kerz4ebvjaityu
Mark Stoops (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Early on Tuesday, Cats Illustrated broke the news that the Kansas City Chiefs were not finished with their pursuit of Matt House and that the NFL franchise was prepared to pay for the buyout that h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}