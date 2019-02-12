Impact Analysis: What Matt House to the Chiefs means for Kentucky
Early on Tuesday, Cats Illustrated broke the news that the Kansas City Chiefs were not finished with their pursuit of Matt House and that the NFL franchise was prepared to pay for the buyout that h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news