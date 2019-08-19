Impact Analysis: Buford to UK
Here are some angles you'll want to know about following Detroit (Mich.) MLK offensive tackle Deondre Buford's commitment to Kentucky.Five for April 26th...Kentucky hosted five official visitors th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news