Cornerback Carrington Valentine became the third UK football player drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon when the Green Bay Packers selected the Cincinnati native in the seventh round.

Valentine, who had entered the transfer portal in addition to declaring for the draft, was picked after quarterback Will Levis (Titans) and running back Chris Rodriguez (Commanders).

There was a lot of talk about how Valentine had transformed his body working with Chris Vaughn since the end of Kentucky's season.

Valentine played in 35 games and drew 25 starting assignments in the Kentucky secondary.

The 6'0, 200-pounder was a junior during the 2022 season, and he finished top-10 in the SEC with 11 passes defended along with 48 tackles as one of the defense's top producers.