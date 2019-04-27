George Asafo-Adjei will continue his football career with Big Blue.

Only now his path will take him to the New York Giants, who drafted the Kentucky senior offensive lineman with the 232nd pick in the seventh round of Saturday's NFL Draft.

Asafo-Adjei was a major piece of a UK O-Line that helped shatter school rushing records. HIs senior class also produced 29 wins, the most of any in Lexington since freshmen became eligible in 1972.

The Ohio native is the second UK offensive lineman to be drafted under head coach Mark Stoops and offensive line coach John Schlarman, joining Larry Warford in 2013.

Kentucky had five players selected in the seven-round draft, including first-round pick Josh Allen; second-round pick Lonnie Johnson; third-round pick Mike Edwards and fourth-round pick Benny Snell Jr. It marked the most Wildcats selected in a single draft since 1979.



