Cats Illustrated caught up with Mahone as part of our series introducing Kentucky's incoming freshmen who didn't enroll early. Here's our Q&A.

Kentucky took a chance on him before a lot of other schools, even when it wasn't clear if he would be going the JUCO route.

Jerquavion Mahone was a relatively late addition to Kentucky's 2018 recruiting class and before his pledge not a lot was known about him in recruiting circles.

Cats Illustrated: What would you say was the most memorable moment of your high school career?

Jerquavion Mahone: It was a game we were playing, and it had been a close game the whole time. We were playing Macon County and we were down a point or two, something like that, with a minute left. One of my friends that's going to Georgia Southern caught a touchdown pass that ended the game. It was a regional game and we played them for a regional championship the last year and lost, so it was a revenge game.

CI: Who's a player you try to model your game after?

JM: Not really anybody. I wouldn't say there's one guy. I just try to play off what I know and I don't really look at it like that. There are a lot of good players and highlights that I watch to see how they work out but I don't try to be nobody else.

CI: Who has helped you in your development as a football player the most?

JM: My coaches at my high school. They helped me a lot.

CI: Have you always been a big guy or did you hit a growth spurt at some point?

JM: No, I've always been bigger than everybody else since I've been playing at probably five years old.

CI: What was your favorite part of the recruiting process when you look back at it?

JM: A lot of coaches coming to the school and getting me out of class. It just made you feel like a whole different person with them coming by and wanting to see you like that.

CI: What was the craziest thing a coach ever said to you?

JM: I mean, really my recruiting process was good. Like, every school that was interested in me said the same thing about schoolwork and playing the sport and stuff like that. So it was all alright.

CI: What was the biggest reason you picked Kentucky?

JM: Because I liked the coaching staff, everybody seems real cool down there and everybody seems like they're real focused.

CI: If you weren't playing football do you know what you'd be trying to do with your life?

JM: Nah, not really. That's a tough question. I couldn't even tell you.

CI: What number do you want to wear at Kentucky?

JM: I really don't know but I hope I can get my high school number, 75, but sometimes it ain't like that. I really don't know. It's not that big of a thing to me.

CI: What are your goals for your freshman season?

JM: My goal is to get up there and get good playing time as a freshman. That's about it. Getting good playing time is the main thing.

CI: Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of football?

JM: I like music a lot.

CI: Favorite artist?

JM: I mean I like a lot of them but I might say Lil Boosie is number one.