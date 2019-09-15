Join the team!
football
GALLERY: UK vs. Florida
Kentucky's Ahmad Wagner made an incredible touchdown catch in the second quarter. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond •
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.
{{ article.author_name }}