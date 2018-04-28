Those are opportunities they will look to convert into career successes.

While Kentucky's football program didn't produce any 2018 NFL draft picks, several Wildcats have signed free agent contracts with franchises.

Garrett Johnson left Kentucky as one of the all-time leading receivers in program history and while there had been some buzz that he might hear his name called late in the draft, the event's seven rounds came and went without that occurring.

Still, Johnson will have his opportunity and it comes with the Chicago Bears. Logan Brown Sports, the agency representing Johnson, announced that the former UK wideout has agreed to terms with the NFC North team.

Johnson caught 156 passes for 2,095 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four-year career in Lexington. He surpassed the 500-yard mark three times in the four seasons he played in Lexington.

Courtney Love was the anchor at MIKE linebacker in Kentucky's defense over the past two seasons and he will report to rookie camp with the Cleveland Browns. He made the announcement Saturday evening on Twitter.

Love, who signed with Nebraska out of high school, played for the Cornhuskers in 2014 and sat out the 2015 season as a transfer to Kentucky, totaled 168 tackles over the last two seasons for Mark Stoops' program.

Former Kentucky receiver Jeff Badet, who made the graduate transfer move to Oklahoma in the offseason before the 2017 season, has signed to work out with the Minnesota Vikings.

In his lone season in Norman, Badet caught 26 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns for an Oklahoma team that reached the College Football Playoff.