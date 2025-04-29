Football Recruiting Notebook (4/29)

The latest on Kentucky's portal efforts with two potential offensive line transfers.
Kentucky coach Mark Pope spoke at length with Jon Rothstein and next season's team was a big topic.
As expected, Christian Collins got a Kentucky offer Tuesday when the coaches made their way to California.
Ikenna Alozie got a visit from Mark Pope and Cody Fueger fresh off the heels of an impressive EYBL weekend.
Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) running back Delvecchio Alston II became the latest 2026 football prospect to announce an
The latest on Kentucky's portal efforts with two potential offensive line transfers.
Kentucky coach Mark Pope spoke at length with Jon Rothstein and next season's team was a big topic.
As expected, Christian Collins got a Kentucky offer Tuesday when the coaches made their way to California.