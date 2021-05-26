Five-star forward includes UK among favorites

Sadraque Nganga announced his preliminary list of favorites this week and the five-star basketball forward from Compass Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., included Kentucky.

This in spite of the fact that John Calipari's staff has not yet offered.

Memphis, Arizona State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Saint Mary's, Illinois, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, and Auburn are the other schools that make up Nganga's list, which amounts to a top 11.

Ranked the No. 18 overall player in the 2022 class, Nganga is a 6'9, 205-pound power forward and the No. 3 prospect at his position.

One Rivals.com scouting report on Nganga from last year includes the description: ""A hybrid big man, the sophomore can play in the post or attack off the dribble when facing the hoop. Has upside to rise quickly up the list as he gets stronger."

Cats Illustrated's David Sisk wrote last summer, "The elephant in the room we haven't mentored yet is the possibility that players in the Class of 2022 might be able to go straight to the NBA. Nganga recently told Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog that if that happens he is gone to the league. He also wrote there is a common affection between the two parties. Travis Graf spoke with his guardian back in February. It seemed like a bond was beginning to be built. Look for it go grow even more in the future."

LINK: Cats Illustrated's interview with Nuno Muandumba, Nganga's guardian, from more than a year ago.

But even last June he was regarded as a potential Kentucky target.

Nganga has never kept his interest in Kentucky a secret, many months ago going on record with the statement that he would commit if the 'Cats offer. If UK were to offer the professional opportunities that are sure to come Nganga's way are likely to be enticing.

Cats Illustrated's Travis Graf mentioned last year that Devin Askew's father had been facilitating the relationship between UK and Nganga on some level.