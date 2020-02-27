Q&A: Will five-star forward commit to Kentucky if offered?
Class of 2022 five-star power forward Sadraque Nganga said last week in an interview that Kentucky was his “dream school”. The versatile 6-foot-9 forward is a new recruit on Kentucky’s radar, so Ca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news