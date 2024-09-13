Advertisement
UK Football Practice Notebook - Sept. 10
The Cats' offense tries to pick up the pieces after rough outing in Week 2.
• Jeff Drummond
Behind Enemy Lines
Another week, another opportunity to take Kentucky fans Behind Enemy Lines with an expert who covers the Wildcats' next
• Justin Rowland
Breaking down UK's offensive nightmare against South Carolina
Drive-by-drive analysis and commentary on what went wrong against the Gamecocks.
• Justin Rowland
Kentucky offers its first player of the 2027 class
Mark Pope offered his first player of the 2027 class Monday. It was Baba Oladotun, the No. 3 player in the class.
• David Sisk
Stoops Monday Press Luncheon Notes - Georgia Week
UK boss talks loss to South Carolina, looks ahead to matchup with No. 1 Bulldogs
• Jeff Drummond
Five-star Caleb Wilson Coming to Lexington This Weekend
