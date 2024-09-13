Advertisement

UK Football Practice Notebook - Sept. 10

UK Football Practice Notebook - Sept. 10

The Cats' offense tries to pick up the pieces after rough outing in Week 2.

 • Jeff Drummond
Behind Enemy Lines

Behind Enemy Lines

Another week, another opportunity to take Kentucky fans Behind Enemy Lines with an expert who covers the Wildcats' next

 • Justin Rowland
Breaking down UK's offensive nightmare against South Carolina

Breaking down UK's offensive nightmare against South Carolina

Drive-by-drive analysis and commentary on what went wrong against the Gamecocks.

 • Justin Rowland
Kentucky offers its first player of the 2027 class

Kentucky offers its first player of the 2027 class

Mark Pope offered his first player of the 2027 class Monday. It was Baba Oladotun, the No. 3 player in the class.

 • David Sisk
Stoops Monday Press Luncheon Notes - Georgia Week

Stoops Monday Press Luncheon Notes - Georgia Week

UK boss talks loss to South Carolina, looks ahead to matchup with No. 1 Bulldogs

 • Jeff Drummond

Published Sep 13, 2024
Five-star Caleb Wilson Coming to Lexington This Weekend
David Sisk  •  CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer
Caleb Wilson at last year's Big Blue Madness (Photo by https://kentucky.rivals.com)
