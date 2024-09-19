First Thoughts on UK-Ohio

Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders seems as solid as commitments come. The 6'2, 202-pound
Through three weeks here's how Kentucky stacks up with the rest of the country and the SEC in various statistical
We've got the latest on UK's football recruiting efforts at the House of Blue.
Mark Pope offered Jordan Smith Monday. The 2026 five-star knows a lot about winning on big stages.
UK boss reviews Georgia heartbreaker, looks ahead to MAC foe.
Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders seems as solid as commitments come. The 6'2, 202-pound
Through three weeks here's how Kentucky stacks up with the rest of the country and the SEC in various statistical
We've got the latest on UK's football recruiting efforts at the House of Blue.