UK Players in the Spotlight

With Kentucky looking to bounce back from two straight SEC losses and Ohio coming to town, Cats Illustrated is spotlighting ten Wildcats worth paying very close attention to this weekend.

QB Brock Vandagriff

The UGA transfer was much better against the Bulldogs than he was against South Carolina the previous week. Against Ohio he will see a defense with less talent up front. The hope has to be that will allow Vandagriff to be a bit more comfortable in the pocket. Could we see more downfield passing this week? Can he build off the success of keeping Kentucky in the game and moving the ball against UGA? A lot is still riding on Vandagriff these next couple of years.

RB Jamarion Wilcox

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye has been a revelation in the backfield. He's not a home run hitter but has churned out efficient gains against solid opponents with vision and strong running after contact. Maybe Wilcox could give Kentucky some game-breaking ability with that burst which has been reminiscent of Boom Williams. Wilcox has looked good running the ball and, pound for pound, is strong. This is an offense that needs more explosive plays so while we've talked a lot about the need to get the receivers going, here's another potential avenue for chunk plays.

WR Dane Key

None of the receivers' numbers look good through three weeks but Key, now a junior, has been pretty reliable when his number has been called. On slants and quick throws even against tight coverage Key has executed the play, getting separation and finishing with sure-handed catches beyond the sticks. He's someone Vandagriff should be able to rely on as UK is trying to get him going.

OT Gerald Mincey

Stoops credited Mincey with going against UGA in spite of being less than 100% so there's probably a cliff if UK has to move beyond him. We've seen Anfernee Crease struggle in limited action. Mincey has a pass protection score in the 30s for the season and the protection on that right side has hamstrung the offense. Any improvement here would be a welcome development.

DL Deone Walker

PFF gives Walker a 66.7 grade for the season, which indicates he has been above average but not a star. There's no cause for concern when it comes to Walker's future, although there are times when he could be more consistently dominant, but this is potentially a contract year for him and Kentucky fans are waiting for those highlight reel plays that impact games.

LB Daveren Rayner

Believe it or not, through three games backup linebacker Daveren Rayner has the highest PFF grade on the team for the season. He's at 85.1 on 44 snaps. That's only about 15 snaps per game, but that's a tangible impact on the game. PFF indicates Rayner has been above average in every facet of the game and all of his tackles have been wins for the defense.

CB JQ Hardaway

We came into the season with Maxwell Hairston discussed as a potential All-American cornerback. He hasn't had the splash plays that he did last season. Maybe those are coming. Through three games Hardaway grades out as one of the better defenders on the team. We will see if that continues. He's given up 6/8 completions on balls thrown his way but for 66 yards, so there hasn't been a lot of damage done throwing against UK's CB2.

S Zion Childress

After the game Childress had against Georgia it's only natural to wonder what he has in store next. If he builds on that with another strong game we have to start talking about him as one of Kentucky's top defensive players, which he already may be. When it comes to fighting through blocks, striking the ball in the open field, and playing fast, Childress brings a lot of good qualities. He can peel off and make a play, and you have to have players who do that. Being sound in coverage is the main task.

K Alex Raynor

He was 4/4 on field goals last week, accounting for all of Kentucky's points in the game. Raynor is making a name for himself not long for his consistent accuracy. That's a proven commodity at this point. But he also has a big leg and we saw that with the program's longest field goal, 55 yards, last week. Touchdowns would be preferable against Ohio but Stoops knows he has a kicker he can rely on.