Allen and Ware combined for 13.5 sacks last season. The staff is prodding the new duo for more production in 2018 if the Cats are going to show improvement on the defensive side of the ball. The unit ranked eighth in the SEC last season in sacks and 12th in defensive pass efficiency.

"It's a great opportunity for me," said the soft-spoken Watson, who was wearing a headband that read 'NO TALK, ALL SHOW' during Thursday's practice. "Josh is a great player, probably a first-round pick. He obviously gets a lot of attention coming off the other side, so I'm going to have a lot of chances to get to the quarterback if I do my job. I think we can do some big things."

Watson will be stepping into the starting role that was vacated when senior-to-be Denzil Ware elected to transfer during the off-season. After redshirting in 2016 and getting his feet wet as a backup in 2017, the Forestville, Md., native now had a golden opportunity to make his mark playing opposite senior star Josh Allen.

"Getting after the quarterback," Watson said after Thursday's practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "That's my job. I can't wait to get started."

Before tracking down those who have run afoul of the law, though, the Kentucky sophomore linebacker plans on pursuing some wanted men for the Wildcats defense.

Watson played in all 13 games as a reserve last season, recording seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. The season took its toll, however, as it does on most players, and he weighed in the low 220s after the Music City Bowl.

A good showing in the off-season strength and conditioning program has seen him bulk up to 240 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, which the UK staff hopes will help him become even more productive and durable.

"One of the things that Boog's done is really make a commitment to his body," said new UK outside linebackers coach Brad White. "He saw Josh put on that weight, and Boogie's put on several pounds. He's up in weight now. This is basically the highest he's played at, but he's running with the same speed, he's bending with the same bend and still got his normal Boogie wiggle to him, which is good. So now you add girth to that game that he has, and he can last in this league. I'm excited with where he is."

"Josh walked around all swole like he was Superman," Watson said with a smile, "so I really had to work hard to keep up with him.

"I saw some of the film from late in the season, too, and I didn't like it too much. It's a long season, and you have to be really strong to make it through the whole thing and keep making plays."

UK defensive coordinator Matt House likes what he has seen in the early days of camp.

"Boogie might be young running with the first unit," House said of a unit stacked with veterans, "but he's redshirted and played a lot of football, so he's kind of got that natural progression of a college football player."

He also gets a strong endorsement from Allen, an All-SEC performer.

"I think he's going to have a big year," Allen said. "I've already told him I'm leading this team in sacks, (laughs) but realistically, he's going to get a lot of chances with the way they scheme to block me. He may get me in the first half of the season, but I told him I'm going to pass him by the end of the season."

Asked what fans should expect of Watson if he performs to his potential this season, White said: "If Boog is playing at the level that I think he can play, we're going to be a quality outside linebacker corps. We're going to be a team that people just can't focus on Josh because, if Boogie gets singled up, he can make people miss, and he's got a knack for making plays.

"The most underrated portion of pass rush is having a complement. Everybody thinks of one great pass-rusher, but the great pass-rushing teams, no matter what level, have at least two. If you only have one, teams can focus their protection and shut it down. But if you have two, especially on opposite sides, now they have decisions to make, and somebody's going to end up singled or they're going to go max protection and what we've done is alleviated the pressure on our secondary."



