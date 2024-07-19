Eric Reibe Puts Kentucky Among His List of Finalists
Eric Reibe picked up an offer from Kentucky in late June. Just over three weeks later he cut his list to eleven schools, and included the Wildcats. His list consists of Creighton, Harvard, Indiana,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news