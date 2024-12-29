Vandagriff stepping away from football

Brock Vandagriff has played his final snaps as a Kentucky Wildcat.

Although the UK quarterback did not enter the transfer portal, he is reportedly stepping away from the sport and forgoing his final season of collegiate eligibility.

As first reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale, UK confirmed the long-rumored "retirement" on Sunday.

Vandagriff, a former 5-star prospect who transferred from Georiga to Kentucky, had a rough season with the Wildcats. He started the first 11 games but was benched in favor of freshman Cutter Boley for the finale against Louisville.

Kentucky fielded one of the worst offensive units in the FBS this season, ranking 119th in scoring (20.6 ppg) and 115th in total offense (330.4 ypg) for a myriad of reasons. Vandagriff threw for just 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions. He recorded only five touchdown passes in SEC play.

Many of those issues stemmed from poor offensive line play and pass protection. Vandagriff suffered a head injury late in the season against Tennessee, which may have contributed to his decision to retire from football altogether.

Vandagriff's departure leaves the Kentucky quarterback room with only one returning scholarship player in Boley. The Cats have also signed two high school quarterbacks in Stone Saunders and Brennen Ward, as well as transfer portal addition Zach Calzada of Incarnate Word, a player who began his career at Texas A&M.