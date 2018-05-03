The Kentucky defense suffered a big loss Thursday when senior Denzil Ware announced via social media that he intends to leave the program as a graduate transfer.

"Time for a new chapter in life," Ware said via his Twitter account, adding "it was a very tough decision to make."

Ware, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker/defensive end, was expected to be a cornerstone of the Wildcats' veteran-laden defense in 2018 opposite fellow linebacker Josh Allen. As a junior, he recorded 47 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The Opp, Ala., native ranked 12th in the SEC in sacks.

A 30-game starter during his UK career, Ware recorded 26.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

The departure opens the door for Jamar "Boogie" Watson to step into the starting job. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound sophomore from Maryland had a breakout performance this spring after showing potential in a backup role as a redshirt freshman.

It's the third year in a row that the Cats have been hit hard by the NCAA's recent grad transfer rule. Last year, top wide receiver Jeff Badet used the rule to play his final season at Oklahoma. In 2016, quarterback Patrick Towles elected to play his senior year at Boston College.

Ware came to UK as a four-star prospect and part of the highly regarded 2014 recruiting class.

His full announcement can be found in the Twitter note below:



