Cats unable to hold late lead again as Vandy sweeps

Kentucky will take the sting of its most disappointing series of the year into postseason play.

Vanderbilt completed a three-game sweep of the Wildcats on Saturday in Nashville, scoring all of its runs from the sixth inning on in a 5-3 victory at Hawkins Field.

Nick Mingione's club led 7-5 in the ninth inning of Thursday's opener before losing 8-7 on a walk-off home run. The Cats led 8-7 on Friday in the ninth inning before losing 9-8 on a walk-off home run. They led 3-0 in the sixth in Saturday's finale as UK starter Ben Cleaver was tossing a two-hit shutout, but it unraveled quickly.

The No. 9 Commodores (39-16, 19-11 SEC) loaded the bases against Cleaver with a walk, single, and hit batsman to start the sixth. An RBI groundout by Riley Nelson plated the first run of the comeback. A two-out, two-run single by Colin Barczi tied the game at 3-3.

Kentucky (29-23, 13-17 SEC) went to the bullpen in the seventh, and Vandy quickly drew two walks from Simon Gregersen. Those two runners came around to haunt the UK reliever as RJ Austin doubled down the left-field line to drive home the winning runs for the Commodores.

Connor Fennell (6-0) earned the win for Vandy. He pitched the final five innings in relief of starter Cody Bowker, allowing no runs on one hit, walking none, and striking out five.

Tyler Bell and Hudson Brown hit solo home runs to account for two of UK's five hits on the day.

Gregersen (0-5) took the loss for Kentucky, walking two of the three batters he faced. He was also tagged with the loss on Thursday after walking the leadoff batter and hitting another with a pitch before the Dores' game-winning home run.

The SEC Tournament begins Tuesday morning in Hoover, Ala. The bracket should be finalized later this evening.