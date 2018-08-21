College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy lost their season opener 56-31 but Kentucky running back target Tahj Gary had a big performance.

In that first game of his senior season Gary had 75 yards rushing on three carries. He caught two passes for 61 yards.

At 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Gary is built much differently than most running backs.

"I think he's an all-purpose back," Woodward Academy coach Ryan Davis told Cats Illustrated early this week. "One thing I know he does very well is he catches the ball out of the backfield. We have a bunch of sets where we spread him out, put him in slot or use him as a third or fourth receiver. He runs extremely good routes and catches extremely well for his size, and he's got speed."

Davis told Cats Illustrated that Gary has not taken any of his five allotted official visits yet.

