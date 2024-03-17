LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mason Moore turned in a strong effort on the mound and Ryan Nicholson hit two of Kentucky's three home runs on Sunday as the Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of No. 25 Georgia with a 12-2 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Moore, a junior right-hander from Morehead, improved to 4-0 on the season by holding the Bulldogs' potent offense to just two runs over six innings. He allowed only three hits, two walks, and struck out eight.

Kentucky (17-3, 3-0 SEC) supported its ace with another impressive offensive performance. The Cats, who won 16-10 on Friday and 9-3 on Saturday, kept the pressure on UGA with a 10-hit attack that featured three home runs, three doubles, and a triple.

In addition to Nicholson's two blasts, UK also got a homer from Emilien Pitre. The Cats smashed eight home runs among their 38 hits over the weekend.

Pitre loomed large in many of the day's biggest moments. With Georgia leading 2-0 in the third inning thanks to a two-run homer by Henry Hunter, the Cats' junior second baseman drew a two-out walk from Bulldog starter Christian Mracna (2-1) that opened the door to a UK rally.

After Devin Burkes was hit by a pitch, Nick Lopez laced a double into the left-centerfield gap to tie the game at 2. Mitchell Daly followed with a triple off the top of the wall in right field to give the Cats a 3-2 lead. Nicholson then hit the first of his two home runs to make it 5-2 and energize the sun-splashed crowd at KPP.

A long two-run homer by Pitre in the fourth inning extended Kentucky's lead to 7-2.

The Cats manufactured four runs in the fifth with the help of a Georgia throwing error to make it 11-2, and Nicholson blasted his second long ball in the sixth to wrap up the scoring.

Trey Pooser worked a scoreless seventh inning and Ryan Waldschmidt made a diving catch in left field to cap the run-rule victory over Georgia (17-4, 0-3 SEC).

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at KPP against Evansville. First pitch is slated for 6:30 ET.