Kentucky bashed four home runs and set a new season-high for runs scored on Saturday in a 17-9 win over Ole Miss that clinched the series for the Wildcats.

Nolan McCarthy went deep twice while James McCoy and Emilien Pitre each had one long ball for No. 23 Kentucky (23-4, 7-1 SEC).

McCoy, who came off the bench early in the game, went 4-for-4 at the plate. Nick Lopez and McCarthy each added three hits for the Cats.

Kentucky collected 18 hits, drew 10 walks, were hit by three pitches, and stole six bases, creating several big innings. They plated four runs in each of the third, six, and ninth innings.

The massive run support made it easy for the UK pitching staff, which was able to work in low-pressure situations for most of the day. Starter Dominic Niman (5-2) did not have his best stuff but gave the Cats six innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five.

The UK bullpen was solid once again as Robert Hogan, Cameron O'Brien, and Evan Byers combined to hold the Rebels to just two runs over the final three innings.

No. 22 Ole Miss (18-10, 3-5 SEC) got homers from Jackson Ross and Ethan Groff.

Liam Doyle (2-1) started and took the loss for the Rebels, allowing six runs on four hits and four walks in just 2.2 innings on the mound.

The Cats have now won three straight series to open SEC play, having topped Georgia, Missouri, and Ole Miss. They'll seek the sweep tomorrow in the finale at 2:30 p.m. ET.



