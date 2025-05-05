Reece Potter fulfills a lifelong dream

The 7-foot-1 rising junior has been in serious talks with the UK coaching staff for a couple of weeks. That was kept quiet until news began to break on Sunday night. Potter's commitment to Kentucky became official after a meeting with Mark Pope on Monday afternoon.

The former Lexington Catholic center played his first two season at Miami (OH). But on Monday he announced that his third year of college will be spent in a Kentucky Wildcats' uniform.

Reece Potter grew up in Lexington, Kentucky as a diehard member of Big Blue Nation. His road to the Wildcat program may have taken some detours, but on Monday he fulfilled a lifelong dream.

CI: You are a Kentucky Wildcat. A local boy from Lexington, how does it feel?

Potter: “It’s surreal. Being a Lexington kid I always knew how crazy Big Blue Nation was. Growing up as a fan I knew how crazy they were, and how much they love their players. I didn’t realize it was this much. It’s kind of crazy that I didn’t realize how insane this process would be, and how Big Blue Nation loves their players, and just wraps their arms around them and takes them in.”

CI: How crazy has it been for you? How much attention did you start getting when word got out Sunday night that Kentucky was talking to you, and then today when it got even more serious?

Potter: “It’s been extremely hectic. It’s been a really fast day, but I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and this chance to put on the Kentucky jersey. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to put on the blue and white. So actually being able to say I can do that is an insane feeling. I probably don’t realize how crazy it is yet until I put on that jersey for the first time, and walk out in Rupp Arena in front of those fans. It’s surreal right now. It’s a grateful feeling. I’m blessed to have this opportunity with everybody reaching out and loving me, and congratulating me. It means a lot.”

CI: Has it gotten as much attention as you thought it would?

Potter: “Oh, it definitely has. I didn’t think it was going to be this big of a deal, but it’s been huge.”

CI: How did things get going between you and Kentucky? You entered the portal, and then what happened?

Potter: “I was actually in Lexington. Coach (Cody) Fueger reached out to me and he was like, ‘This is Coach Feuger with Kentucky.’ I didn’t think it was true. I thought one of my teammates, or somebody I knew was just joking with me, or texting with me. I didn’t believe it at first, and then we started talking and we did a couple of calls. They didn’t really have to recruit me much. I always kind of knew how it was, so I mean the name on the front recruits itself. I think anybody that turns down this opportunity is kind of crazy in my opinion. That’s just how I feel about it.”

CI: You went on a unofficial visit last week didn’t you?

Potter: “Yeah, I just went to the Craft Center and met with the coaches. I walked around and saw the equipment, saw the locker room and some other stuff. I’ve seen it before, so just seeing it again, and how nice all of their stuff is insanely nice. Talking with Coach Pope for a couple of hours, he took time out of his day to talk with me, and I was grateful for it. We were able to talk over what he thought of me, what my next steps would be, and how they intertwine. So it was great.”

CI: How would you summarize what the coaches thought about you and how they went about recruiting you? Then what was the conversation like today?

Potter: “Like I said earlier, the jersey kind of recruits itself. The fans are crazy, and that’s who I want to play in front of, so that kind of did it itself. So the next step was do I believe in the coaching staff, and I truly do. They develop players to the best of their abilities, and put people into the NBA every year. Their development is crazy, so that’s what I kind of looked at, and took out of that talk with them.”

CI: Did you get the offer today, or did you already have it?

Potter: “No, there was a little bit of buildup. They offered me I guess a couple of weeks ago. I just had to take the time. It wasn’t that hard of a decision, but I had to make sure it would work out, and believe in my decision. I kind of knew all along the following weeks as soon as they offered me. I told my dad, ‘I’m coming here.’ He was like, ‘Take your time. Think it over a little bit.’ But the whole time I wanted to come here.”

CI: How did the offer go down?

Potter: “So they called me, and let me know they were going to offer me a scholarship. It was a crazy moment. It took me a while to actually take it in, and actually realize I have a chance to put on the jersey I’ve always dreamed about. I really didn’t realize it until a couple of hours later.”

CI: I’m sure you wanted to play for Kentucky as a kid. But when your original recruitment was in high hear did reality hit you? Did it become more of a pipe dream?

Potter: “I always grew up loving Kentucky. I was a Big Blue fan all my life, a big Kentucky fan. I grew up here, so that was always a dream of mine. I didn’t get the opportunity out of high school, so as soon as they offered me I was like wow, I didn’t realize I would ever get this chance. So I had to take it.”

CI: What are some of your best memories of Kentucky Basketball? Who was your favorite player?

Potter: “So Daniel Orton trained me my whole high school career, so I feel like I have to say him. But it’s probably DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall. They were probably the favorite players for everybody. The energy and passion they brought to Kentucky really represented the jersey well. So they were two people I really admire who put on the Kentucky jersey.”

CI: Give us a scouting report.

Potter: “I would say I try to be a mismatch nightmare; extending the court past the three-point line, and make shot blockers come out there to guard me. I just allow everybody else to go to work. All of these guys next year, nobody can guard them one-on-one. So being able to make it a one-on-one game instead of a five-on-five game is kind of what I like to pride myself on. Help everybody else get open, and as soon as they try to help in I’m going to spot up and make it.”

CI: How does Coach Pope see you, and what did he say his plan is for you?

Potter: “The big thing is development, and then their offense kind of fits the way I like to play. So it worked out great.”

CI: How about the offense? Coach Pope runs Zoom. The big men initiate the offense with all of the ball-handling. How does that fit what you do?

Potter: “It’s kind of the same stuff we ran at Miami, so it fits well. I watched Amari Williams play last year. I was watching more as a fan versus a scouting thing. But the way he was able to just change the game by being able to dribble around the court and get everybody open was huge. He did a great job of it. He’s going to make millions of dollars because he can do it.”

CI: There is so much on social media you don’t know what is true and what isn’t. There has been talk about scholarship versus walking on, and redshirting and not redshirting. Where does all of that stand?

Potter: “I’m on scholarship, so that’s kind of the only thing right now that’s for sure. I’m looking at some other things, but until then I’m going to come in every day and work hard, and try to get everybody better. So that’s what I’m looking for next year.”

CI: So right now you’re preparing like you’re going to be playing next year?

Potter: “I mean that’s the goal. I’m not coming to not play. That’s the main goal to get everybody better, and to hang the ninth banner. That’s what the fans want, and it’s what I want. I’m looking forward to it.”

CI: You’ve seen the roster, and you’ve kind of hinted at it. What do you think about next year’s team?

Potter: “Kentucky fans want banners. That’s what we’re going to try to do next year.”