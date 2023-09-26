We're tracking all the numbers, stats, and rankings for Kentucky throughout the 2023 season. Here's the updated look after Week 4 and the Wildcats' 45-28 win at Vanderbilt...

TEAM PFF Grades

Overall: 91.7

Offense: 78.7

Passing: 77.5

Pass Blocking: 75.1

Receiving: 71.8

Running: 83.5

Run Blocking: 65.5

Defense: 84.5

Run Defense: 75.0

Tackling: 65.9

Pass Rush: 73.5

Coverage: 90.6

Special Teams: 77.3

For context, UK has the 35th best team grade among FBS programs with its 91 average. So it looks like a great score but it's not too out of the ordinary for this point in the season.

National Team Stat Ranks

Scoring offense: tie 25th NCAA (38.0 PPG)

Rushing offense: 95th (131.5 YPG) - However, Kentucky is 19th in yards per carry.

Passing offense: 46th (265 YPG)

Third down conversions: 28th (49%)

Scoring defense: 21st (15.5 PPG)

Rushing defense: 10th (77.5 YPG)

Passing defense: 63rd (215.8 YPG)

Third down defense: 108th (45%)

Sacks: 35th (11)

Sacks allowed: 19th (4)

Time of possession: 110th (27:37)

Turnover margin: 52nd (+1)

Individual Stat Ranks

Devin Leary is 27th in the country in passing at 265 yards per game. He's the fifth leading passer in the SEC as measured by yards per game. He's 47th nationally in passer rating.

Ray Davis is 43rd in the country in rushing yards per game (78.5). JuTahn McClain is 66th in the country at 6.33 yards per carry. Davis is just below him at 70th in yards per carry (6.28). Davis is 17th in the country with five rushing touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson is 65th in the country in receiving yards per game (70.8). He's also 65th in yards per reception (17.69). He's 37th in the country with three touchdown catches.

No Kentucky defenders are ranked among the top 100 tacklers in college football. Some of that is the number of plays the team has faced.

Trevin Wallace is tied for 20th in the country with 3.5 sacks to his credit. Wallace is also 42nd in the country in tackles for loss (5.0).

Barion Brown is fifth in the country in kickoff returns (33.2 average).

Ray Davis is 8th in the country in 20+ yard plays from scrimmage with eight through four games.