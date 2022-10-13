0 - Meetings between Kentucky and Mississippi State as ranked teams going into the game. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 16; the Cats are ranked No. 22.

1 - Touchdown pass needed by Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers to tie former Bulldog and current Dallas Cowboy Dak Prescott atop the school's career TD list at 70.

3:22 - Number of touchdown passes allowed by the UK defense this season vs. the number of touchdown passes thrown by MSU.

7 - The Bulldogs are one of only seven teams to top 30 points against UK defensive coordinator Brad White in 43 games dating back to the 2019 season. MSU scored 31 in last year's victory in Starkville.

9 - Different MSU receivers have 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown on the season.

10 - Consecutive games by the UK defense of allowing 400 yards or less to the opponent. MSU is averaging 461.3 this season.

10-13 - Kentucky's record against ranked teams since the 2015 season. The Cats have won four of their last six. UK is, however, 2-7 all-time against ranked MSU teams.

25 - Sacks allowed by the UK offense this season, which ranks last in the SEC.

20 of 21 - Scoring for MSU in the red zone this season, including 19 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have scored a TD on 14 straight drives into the red zone.

25-24 - Mississippi State leads the all-time series with Kentucky by the narrowest of margins. The teams have traded wins on their home fields since 2015.

62 - Rushing yards needed by Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez to reach 3,000 for his career. With 58, he'll become the school's fourth-leading rusher, surpassing Rafael Little (2004-07).

66-7 - The Bulldogs' first-quarter scoring advantage in six games this season.

155 - Career wins for Mike Leach ranks second on the active list behind only Alabama's Nick Saban (275).

215 - The most passing yards allowed in any game against the UK defense this season. The Cats rank 16th nationally at 174.2 passing yards allowed per game.

946 - Career completions for MSU quarterback Will Rogers, the most in SEC history.

1,233 - The Bulldogs lead the nation in yards after catch. They finished No. 1 last season.

1997-98 - Years spent as UK's offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach by current MSU head coach Mike Leach