BY THE NUMBERS: Previewing Kentucky vs. Ball State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will lead the Wildcats into his 11th season at the helm.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will lead the Wildcats into his 11th season at the helm.
Jeff Drummond
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

In our weekly pregame feature, Cats Illustrated takes a look at some of the intriguing numbers going into the season opener between Kentucky and Ball State on Saturday at Kroger Field... 

1 - Prior matchup between Kentucky and Ball State, a 28-20 win by the Wildcats on Sept. 8, 2001, at then-Commonwealth Stadium. UK was outgained by the visitors 427-361, but quarterback Shane Boyd passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to Derek Abney and Derek Smith, while Chad Scott rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown.

2nd - Straight year Ball State has opened a season in an SEC stadium. The Cardinals lost 59-10 last year at Tennessee. BSU will also play next week at defending national champion Georgia.

3 - Players on the Ball State roster from the Bluegrass State: OL Tristan Cook (Woodford Co.), RB TJ Horton (Douglass), and LB Caden Johnson (Douglass).

0-5 - Kentucky's record under head coach Mark Stoops when the opponent returns a kickoff or punt for a touchdown.

8 - Career 300-yard passing games for new UK quarterback Devin Leary, who transferred from NC State. He is one of 16 new Wildcats on the roster via the transfer portal.

11th - Season as head coach for UK's Mark Stoops. The Cats are 66-59 under Stoops, including a 46-25 mark at Kroger Field/Commonwealth Stadium. His 66 wins are the most in program history by a head coach. He is 7-3 in season openers.

13 - Kentucky's Barion Brown, Ray Davis, and Dane Key have all caught at least one pass in 13 consecutive games.

20 - Career TDs for new UK running back Ray Davis, who transferred to the Wildcats after playing the previous four seasons at Vanderbilt.

24 - Or fewer points scored by the UK opponent in 16 of the last 17 games against Brad White's defense.

32 - Consecutive games started for UK offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey.

36 - Players from the Bluegrass State on Kentucky's roster to begin the 2023 season. The next largest groups are Ohio (17) and Georgia (12).

35-7-1 - Kentucky's all-time record against the current alignment of the MAC.

57-4 - The Cats' record under Stoops when leading after the third quarter.

133rd - Season of Kentucky Football is here.

