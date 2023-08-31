1 - Prior matchup between Kentucky and Ball State, a 28-20 win by the Wildcats on Sept. 8, 2001, at then-Commonwealth Stadium. UK was outgained by the visitors 427-361, but quarterback Shane Boyd passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to Derek Abney and Derek Smith, while Chad Scott rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown.

2nd - Straight year Ball State has opened a season in an SEC stadium. The Cardinals lost 59-10 last year at Tennessee. BSU will also play next week at defending national champion Georgia.

3 - Players on the Ball State roster from the Bluegrass State: OL Tristan Cook (Woodford Co.), RB TJ Horton (Douglass), and LB Caden Johnson (Douglass).

0-5 - Kentucky's record under head coach Mark Stoops when the opponent returns a kickoff or punt for a touchdown.

8 - Career 300-yard passing games for new UK quarterback Devin Leary, who transferred from NC State. He is one of 16 new Wildcats on the roster via the transfer portal.

11th - Season as head coach for UK's Mark Stoops. The Cats are 66-59 under Stoops, including a 46-25 mark at Kroger Field/Commonwealth Stadium. His 66 wins are the most in program history by a head coach. He is 7-3 in season openers.

13 - Kentucky's Barion Brown, Ray Davis, and Dane Key have all caught at least one pass in 13 consecutive games.

20 - Career TDs for new UK running back Ray Davis, who transferred to the Wildcats after playing the previous four seasons at Vanderbilt.

24 - Or fewer points scored by the UK opponent in 16 of the last 17 games against Brad White's defense.

32 - Consecutive games started for UK offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey.

36 - Players from the Bluegrass State on Kentucky's roster to begin the 2023 season. The next largest groups are Ohio (17) and Georgia (12).

35-7-1 - Kentucky's all-time record against the current alignment of the MAC.

57-4 - The Cats' record under Stoops when leading after the third quarter.

133rd - Season of Kentucky Football is here.