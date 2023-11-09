1st - Trip to Lexington for the Crimson Tide since 2013 and only the fourth in the 2000s.

2-38-1 - Kentucky's all-time record against Alabama with the lone wins coming in 1922 and 1997.

4.1 - Sacks allowed per game by Alabama, which ranks 126th nationally out of 133 teams. Kentucky ranks No. 38 nationally in sacks per game at 2.6.

4th/21st - Kentucky's league and national ranks in rushing defense this season, allowing just 110.8 yards per game on the ground. The Wildcats are surrendering only 3.37 yards per carry. The Alabama rushing attack ranks 59th nationally at 162.8 yards per game and 4.06 yards per carry.

6 - Players on the UK roster from the state of Alabama, including DL Kahlil Saunders (Huntsville), P Heath Jehu (Birmingham), OL Jackson Bunn (Oxford), OL Lucas Padgett (Birmingham), OL Koby Keenum (Florence), DB Avery Stuart (Montgomery). The Wildcats also have one transfer from the Crimson Tide in OL Tanner Bowles, a Glasgow, Ky., native who began his career in Tuscaloosa.

10-13 - Kentucky's record against AP-ranked teams since 2018. The Cats are 1-2 in such games this season.

12 - Red-zone passing touchdowns for the Cats this season, which ranks second in the SEC.

14 - Touchdowns for UK running back Ray Davis ranks first in the SEC and fourth nationally. He has nine rushing TDs and five receiving scores.

16.1 - SEC-leading yards per pass completion for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. That figure also ranks third in the country. Receiver Jermaine Burton has only 26 receptions on the season but is averaging 20.7 yards per catch and has scored five touchdowns.

17.8 - Alabama defense ranks 19th nationally and second behind only Georgia in the SEC for points allowed per game. Only Texas (34) and LSU (24) have scored more than 21 points against the Crimson Tide.

20 - Seniors and five "super seniors" could be making their final appearance at Kroger Field on Saturday pending off-season decisions on the extra year of eligibility still available to some who were active during the Covid season of 2020.

27-0 - Nick Saban's record in games that kicked off at 12:30 ET or earlier during his career at Alabama. Saturday's kickoff is slated for Noon ET.

41 of 61 - Passes completed (67%) by UK quarterback Devin Leary in the last two games without throwing an interception.

97 - Rushing yards needed by UK running back Ray Davis to reach the 1,000-yard plateau this season. It will be a challenge as only 35 backs have topped 100 against Alabama dating back to the 2005 season.

121-4 - Nick Saban's record at Alabama against unranked teams, including 17 straight wins. The Crimson Tide had a streak reach an NCAA-record 100 games before Texas A&M snapped it in 2021.

256 - Consecutive weeks of being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the Crimson Tide. Alabama sits at No. 8 entering this game.

374 - Combined yards for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe last week in a 42-28 win over LSU. He threw for 219 yards and rushed for a season-high 155 with four TDs.