CatsIllustrated - By the Numbers: Davion Mintz

Cats Illustrated is digging into all of the stats and numbers for every Kentucky basketball player from the 2020-21 season.

We began that task with a look at Devin Askew and here today we are turning the focus to Davion Mintz.

With everyone awaiting a decision from Mintz about a possible extra year in Lexington, he's an important topic of conversation.

Here's what the numbers say about his season.

82% ... Mintz ranked in the 82nd percentile of all players in college basketball coming off screens, averaging 1.182 PPP on those plays. But Kentucky didn't run that often for him. He was also effective in transition and on spot up attempts.

62% ... According to Synergy's advanced stats, Mintz ranked in the 62nd percentile of individual defenders allowing 0.804 points per possession. That was actually a tick up from where he ranked in the overall offensive rankings.

39.7% ... Mintz's overall field goal percentage.

37.8% ... Mintz's three-point shooting percentage. Long balls were not a problem, although his two-point percentage was low.

30.7 ... Minutes per game for Mintz. That was the highest number on the team. Mintz played more than 35 minutes in nine games, including a season high 41 in UK's first meeting against Mississippi State, an overtime win.

29 ... Three-pointers by Mintz over Kentucky's final eight games of the regular season. He averaged 2.2 made threes per game on the season but 3.63 during that last third of the season so was a bona fide deep threat that opponents had to account for.

11.5 ... Davion Mintz's scoring average on the season. That was tied with BJ Boston for the team lead, but Mintz scored 288 points on the year to Boston's 287, so was the team's scoring leader. Mintz did average 16.7 points over Kentucky's final six games of the season and was undoubtedly UK's best, most consistent offensive player during that stretch (and probably the team's best player overall).

9% ... Mintz ranked in the bottom 9% of college basketball players who ran the pick and roll, averaging only 0.41 PPP (16 points on 39 tries) on those possessions. This is one of the very few things Mintz didn't do nearly as well as Askew.

7.67 ... Mintz's average number of assists over Kentucky's final three games of the '20-21 season. For the entire schedule Mintz only averaged 3.1 assists, but of course he replaced Askew as the lead guard going into the SEC Tournament and managed to surpass him as the team's assist leader. During those final three games Mintz only turned it over three total times.

0.863 ... Points per possession for Mintz against man defenses, in the 54th percentile of players nationally. He was much better against man defenses than zone, averaging only 0.657 PPP against the latter.