CatsIllustrated - By the Numbers: Devin Askew

Kentucky's 2020-2021 basketball season is over, some might say mercifully.

While the season was forgettable in the wins and losses, we've still got to break it down because of what it might mean for the future of the program.

To do so, Cats Illustrated will be diving into the numbers for each player, both the traditional stat categories and analytics.

By the Numbers

80.6% ... Askew's free throw percentage. Kentucky was very good from the charity stripe yet again and Askew was one of the reasons for that. But he didn't get to the line too often. He was the team's best free throw shooter.

66% ... The national percentile rank for Askew on pick and roll plays as the ball handler, as he created 0.814 points per possession on those plays. Kentucky was a very poor pick and roll team so Askew was actually the team's lone bright spot on that all-important play. However, he did have a 25% turnover rate on pick and roll plays.

34.5% ... Askew's field goal percentage on the season. This turned out to be the lowest number on the team, one point lower than BJ Boston's 35.5%. Askew shot 55.6% against zone defenses on the season, which means man to man was the thorn in his side.

29.0 ... Minutes played per game, third on the team behind only Davion Mintz and Boston.

19 ... Minutes per game over Kentucky's final three games, signaling that John Calipari had finally decided to pull the plug on the Askew point guard experiment, which lasted the vast majority of the season.

2.9 ... Assists per game. Askew led the team in this category until the final few games of the season when Davion Mintz started playing more on the ball and quickly started putting up bigger assist totals. Only twice all season did Askew post more than four assists in a single game, although he didn't get a lot of help from the rest of the team.

1.45 ... Askew's assist to turnover ratio for the season. In addition to the aforementioned assist average, Askew averaged 2.0 turnovers per contest.

0.777 ... Points per possession allowed by Askew when he was guarding an attempt at a scoring play. That was actually very solid compared to other players nationally, and placed him in the 68th percentile of overall defense.

0.677 ... Points per possession credited to Askew when he was the offensive player who made an attempt at a scoring play. That ranked behind 85% of the players in college basketball. He ranked in the bottom 20th percentile in both transition and halfcourt offense.

0 ... Games from which Askew fouled out. That was a problem for Kentucky's big men but not for Askew, which is noteworthy considering his reputation for playing so hard every minute he was on the court.