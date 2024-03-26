A messy situation for Big Blue Nation received some clarity on Tuesday night.

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced via his social media account that, after meeting with John Calipari earlier in the day, his men's head basketball coach would return for his 16th season with the Wildcats in 2024-25.

What once may have been unthinkable --- UK firing its Hall of Fame coach or its Hall of Fame coach walking away from an enormous contract -- became a fierce debate among fans after Kentucky was outsted by 14-seed Oakland last week in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It marked the Cats' fourth loss in their last five NCAA tourney games and their second exit in the last three years in the opening round despite entering the field with a 2-seed and a 3-seed.

Kentucky has not advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019 and has not reached a Final Four since 2015. The Cats also missed the NCAA Tournament in 2021, have failed to win the SEC regular season championship since 2020, and have not won the SEC Tournament championship since 2018.

Compounding the lack of postseason success, Calipari has also alienated many fans with some of his comments and frustrated others with his inability to play his top analytic lineups or adapt his defensive philosophy.

It's been a far different climate than the one Calipari enjoyed his first 10 years in Lexington, when he led the Cats to four Final Fours, three Elite Eights, and the 2012 national championship.

During his weekly radio show on Monday night, Calipari suggested he wanted to get UK back to that "standard."

"I love this job. I love this state," he said.

"Let me just say, we have a standard here... My standard is we're playing to play deep into the NCAA Tournament and compete for national titles and win national titles. I wanted this job knowing that was case. I love this job knowing that is the case. I never left this job. That is what the standard is for me."



