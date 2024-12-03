Avery Stuart hitting the transfer portal

Avery Stuart has become the first Kentucky football player to announce he will be entering the transfer portal.

Stuart was a four-star prospect from Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy as a member of the Class of 2023. He ranked as the No. 18 player in Alabama on Rivals.com.

Stuart played five snaps against Ohio and 11 snaps against Murray State this year as a redshirt freshman. He saw 10 snaps of action as a freshman in 2023.

The 6'2, 196-pound defensive back made those plans known on Tuesday, setting off what could be a chain reaction of entrees into the portal, as will be the case for every program in the country.