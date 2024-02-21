The Wildcats made a couple of big local recruiting moves on Wednesday.

Cats Illustrated has already reported on UK's offer to Boyle County ATH Seneca Driver. CI has also reported on UK's offer to Brady Hull, a 6'3, 280-pound offensive guard from Pulaski County, and now we've spoken with the 2027 recruit.

"I was really shocked. I wasn't expecting anything. I was expecting really to just build a relationship but I'm very blessed for the opportunity," Hull told Cats Illustrated. "I was very shocked and it's just a blessing."

UK offensive line coach Eric Wolford and his assistant, Drake Jackson, had a conversation with Hull when they offered him.

"They said they've been watching me for a pretty good time and they've had people call and be like, 'This kid's legit, I think you should really get onto him.' So they've been watching my film and he said he really likes me, so he offered," Hull said.

Hull bills himself as someone who can play center, guard, or tackle on social media.

"I can play any position," he said. "As I'm going through the years, I haven't grown that much since probably eighth grade, so I'm around 6'3. I'm probably moving to interior this year. I played tackle for Pulaski last year. I played in all the varsity games."

Hull said he will be playing center this year.

The Kentucky offer means a lot because of his background and thoughts on the program.

"I've definitely had a lot of connections up there," Hull said. "I love Kentucky. It's definitely my dream school to go to and definitely my dream offer as my first offer. My sister actually went to school with Landon Young and they had a good relationship. I know Drake, I know his brother. I know Spike (Sowells). We talk quite often. We played litte league together."

Hull said he took an visit to Georgia Tech to check out the campus last year. Eastern Kentucky has also been interested in Hull very early in his recruitment.