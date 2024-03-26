If you've been reading at Cats Illustrated over the past few weeks you know that Pulaski County offensive lineman Brady Hull has emerged as an important recruit for the Kentucky football program.

He may only be a Class of 2027 prospect but the Wildcats are slow and careful in extending offers to young in-state prospects. The offer itself is a strong statement as to how the coaching staff feels about Hull, and he was able to make it to Lexington for a recruiting visit over the weekend.

Hull got to UK around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, early in UK's spring practice season and one of the team's first practices with new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. Of course, UK also has a "new" offensive line coach, and both of those guys are relevant for Hull as he thinks about a college future.

"I was able to sit in the offensive line team meeting room for about an hour with the players and Coach Wolford and Coach Drake Jackson just listening to them go over plays and film," he said. "It was just a great experience being in the moment with them and seeing them go over things."

Hull already knows how the staff feels about him given the offer. He told CI the Kentucky staff is enamored with his technique, physicality, and "nasty" streak on the field.

"It's going great with them," Hull said. "I feel very loved. I feel really comfortable there. That's my first time meeting Coach Wolford and he's a great guy. I love Coach Jackson. I've known him for a while. My o-line group (of recruits on Saturday) was just three of us."

This was the only visit Hull has been slated to take during the spring but he did tell Cats Illustrated that he plans to return to Lexington for the program's spring game next month.

When Kentucky offered the 6'3, 280-pound offensive lineman he told CI he was shocked and called it a dream offer.

"I've definitely had a lot of connections up there," Hull said. "I love Kentucky. It's definitely my dream school to go to and definitely my dream offer as my first offer. My sister actually went to school with Landon Young and they had a good relationship. I know Drake, I know his brother. I know Spike (Sowells). We talk quite often. We played litte league together."

Hull has visited Georgia Tech in the past.

He will be playing center for Pulaski County this year.