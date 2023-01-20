Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County offensive lineman Hayes Johnson will be announcing his collegiate decision in the very near future, giving Kentucky an opportunity to get on the board early with its first 2024 commitment.

The Rivals FutureCast reads 100% in favor of Kentucky.

Rivals.com lists Johnson as a 6'3, 295-pound offensive tackle, although he has lined up at different spots on the line for Taylor County.

Johnson is ranked as the No. 2 player in Kentucky. He was ranked No. 1 in the Commonwealth earlier in the recruiting process and figures to be in the running for that spot throughout the next year or more.

Johnson has received offers from Baylor, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville, and Michigan State, the schools which make up his top five. He also has offers from West Virginia and Cincinnati, among others.

He works out with trainer Chris Vaughn at Aspirations Gym and has been recruited by Vince Marrow from Kentucky's coaching staff.

UK offered Johnson a full two years ago during the summer before his sophomore season.