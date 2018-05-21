The University of Kentucky announced Monday that Zan Payne, son of Wildcats assistant coach Kenny Payne, will join the basketball program as a walk-on for the 2018-19 season.

Payne is a 6-foot-4 wing from Lexington Catholic High School. He scored more than 1,000 points during his career with the Knights, averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds as a senior.

“I am very excited to a part of the Big Blue Nation,” Zan Payne said in a statement released by UK. “Over the last eight years, I’ve seen the best of the best players and teams in college basketball come through Lexington, and to be a part of the tradition is a dream come true. For Coach Cal to allow me this extraordinary opportunity, words can’t express my gratitude and appreciation.”

Payne will join an incoming recruiting class that includes Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, EJ Montgomery and Immanuel Quickley.

“Every conversation Kenny and I have had about Zan has been about what’s best for Zan,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I wanted Kenny to take the same approach with Zan that I had with Brad. Let the kid do what’s best for him and be there to support them. We’ve always been an option for him, but we wanted Zan to make this decision on his own. I’m so happy he’s decided to stay at home with us because he’s an underrated talent who is going to bring a lot of depth to our team."

Added Calipari: "Like his dad, he’s got a fighter’s mentality and there is no doubt in my mind he’s going to scratch and claw his way to a role on this team once he get his knee healthy. One of the most gratifying times of my coaching career has been watching Brad grow and develop to the man he is today, and I’m so happy Kenny and Zan get that experience now. It will be fun to watch.”

A knee injury in February prematurely ended Payne’s high school career. His status as he recovers from surgery to his right knee is undetermined at this time.



