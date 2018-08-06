C.J. Conrad noticed something different about the freshman imports (Brendan Bates and Keaton Upshaw) to Kentucky's stable of tight ends over the summer.

"They are extremely talented. I've been impressed with them all summer, they are big kids, and I did not look like that when I first came in here," he told Cats Illustrated on media day.

Bates and Upshaw indeed pass the eye test. Both are towering, lean-bodied individuals. Bates stands at 6'4 and weighs 240 pounds; he was a three-star prospect according to Rivals. Upshaw, also a three-star recruit according to Rivals, tips the scales at 234 pounds and stands at 6'5.

Coming out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bates was known as receiving tight end who could block a little.

Upshaw, a native of Lima, Ohio, described his game in much the same way.

"I'm an all-around player. A big tight-end that can get downfield and catch the ball, get down to block, and make plays when it is needed."

