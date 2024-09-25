PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Young 'Tasmanian Devil' emerging for Kentucky defense

Freshman outside linebacker Steven Soles Jr. pressured the Ohio quarterback during the Wildcats' 41-6 win on Saturday at Kroger Field.
Freshman outside linebacker Steven Soles Jr. pressured the Ohio quarterback during the Wildcats' 41-6 win on Saturday at Kroger Field. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

As Kentucky braces for one of its biggest challenges of the season Saturday against No. 6 Ole Miss and the nation's top-rated offensive attack, the Wildcats may have found another weapon on the defensive side of the ball who could help combat the high-powered Rebels.

Freshman outside linebacker Steven Soles Jr. has seen his playing time ramp up quickly through four weeks of the season. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Powell, Tenn., product has one sack and one quarterback hurry in a backup role but could see more opportunities in the weeks ahead based on what the UK staff has seen so far.

"He's a guy that is relentless and plays extremely hard and has some really good ability to rush the passer, and we need that energy and juice," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said of the young player known by teammates as "Sack 'em Soles."

Soles, who was a modest three-star prospect coming out of the high school ranks, said he didn't enter his freshman season expecting to play as much as he has of late.

“Not really," he said after Saturday's 41-6 win over Ohio. "I just went to practice every day, worked hard, and got blessed with opportunities.”

Some considered him to be a little undersized for the SEC.

"I don’t really pay attention to my size, or what people say about my size," Soles said. "I just go hard and play 100% every time I’m on the field.”

On Wednesday, UK defensive coordinator Brad White explained why Soles has made an early splash that perhaps the national recruiting analysts were not expecting.

"He's a twitchy, relentless, violent rusher," White said. "He loves contact. He just loves football. He's got sort of a 'Tasmanian Devil' type mentality to him. That makes for a great pass-rusher.

"So much isn't just winning clean. We talk about 'bloody rushes.' So much in terms of pressure and sacks comes from bloody rushes and effort and strain. He's got all that. He's got that natural instinct of understanding a set and then, how do I adjust to the set? ... Some guys just have that, they're born with that inate instinct. He's got it."

Getting pressure on the quarterback will be a big key in Kentucky's upset chances this weekend. Ole Miss leads the nation in scoring at a gaudy 55 points per game, and Lane Kiffin's breakneck tempo offense also ranks No. 1 in passing at nearly 423 yards per game.

Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) has allowed only six sacks this season, although the Rebels have yet to face a league opponent. Likewise, the Cats have recorded only six sacks through four games, but the unit has often been effective in hurrying the opposing quarterback, contributing to a No. 6 national ranking in total defense (217 ypg), No. 21 ranking in passing defense (142.3 ypg), and scoring defense (12.5 ppg).


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy95b3VuZy10YXNtYW5pYW4tZGV2aWwtZW1lcmdpbmctZm9yLWtl bnR1Y2t5LWRlZmVuc2UiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmtlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGeW91bmctdGFzbWFuaWFuLWRldmlsLWVtZXJnaW5nLWZvci1rZW50dWNr eS1kZWZlbnNlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK