Yenser officially named new Kentucky O-Line coach

Zach Yenser was officially introduced as Kentucky's new offensive line coach on Tuesday.

A Kentucky native who began his career under the tutelage of John Schlarman at Troy, will lead the Big Blue Wall after Eric Wolford's departure to Alabama. Yenser spent the last three years on the San Francisco 49ers staff.

“My family and I would like to thank Coach (Mark) Stoops and the University of Kentucky for this opportunity – an opportunity I don’t take lightly,” Yenser said. “This job just means more. As a Kentucky native and someone who worked for Coach Schlarman, it is a privilege to continue his legacy, success, and the building of the Big Blue Wall.”

“Zach is an incredible hire,” Stoops said. “He checks all of the boxes and is the total package. He grew up in Kentucky, he’s connected to John Schlarman, he has great relationships with people, and is well-thought-of in recruiting. He has college coaching experience and has spent the last three years in the NFL with the 49ers, an organization I greatly respect. This is a high-caliber hire and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching our offensive line.”

Yenser, 38, also spent three seasons at Kansas (2015-17) as the run game coordinator/offensive line coach, as well as stints at SMU (2018), California (2013-14), Louisiana Tech (2010-12), and Henderson State (2008). He was a graduate assistant at Troy in 2007 alongside Schlarman.

This season with San Francisco, Yenser worked with offensive line coach Chris Foerster, helping the 49ers to a 10-7 record. The line did not allow a sack during postseason play, the first time a unit has gone two or more games in the playoffs without one since 2018.

San Francisco ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (375.7 ypg) this season, including 248.3 through the air and 127.4 on the ground. The 49ers boasted arguably the best offensive lineman in the game in tackle Trent Williams.

Yenser played collegiately at East Tennessee State and Troy. He was a starter for the Trojans from 2003-06, helping them win the Sun Belt Conference and the New Orleans Bowl as a senior. He was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection.

He and his wife, Beth, have two sons: Graham and Max.