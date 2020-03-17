Fans deprived of the NCAA Tournament may be wondering what to do with themselves during a month that's normally spent watching March Madness.

We'll never know who would have won the 2020 national championship, but here at Cats Illustrated we're speculating.

Today's roundtable ...

Without knowing the brackets, what were the top Final Four contenders?

Jeff Drummond: I think Kansas made a pretty good case for being the nation's No. 1 overall seed. The Jayhawks had a complete team with solid backcourt and frontcourt play. Florida State really impressed me. I think Leonard Hamilton had a deep, athletic team that could have cut down the nets. I liked Dayton's team a lot, led by national player of the year candidate Obi Toppin. I'm not sure they played the schedule strong enough to prepare them for a Final Four run, but when the Flyers went head-to-head with Kansas, they looked the part. The fourth spot could be occupied by a proverbial cast of thousands, depending on the draw. I had a lot of faith that Kentucky, with its three talented guards, a 7-foot rim protector, and the best free-throw shooting in the field of 68, would have gotten John Calipari back to the Final Four for the first time since 2015. I would have loved to see a Kentucky-Kansas 2012 "rematch" in the championship. The teams matched up really well. A third title clash between Self and Calipari would have been an interesting storyline.

David Sisk: That's a tough question to answer because it was a wide open season. In fact, I don't know if we have ever seen a season that featured more teams with a chance to get to the Final Four. Kansas was the team had confidence in. I felt like they were the definite favorite to win it all.

Travis Graf: Kentucky, Kansas, Gonzaga and Seton Hall. Kentucky had a dominant back court, a solid big man and a coach who historically tends to make it to at least the Elite Eight. Kansas was another team with a solid back court and the Jayhawks were probably the most well-rounded team in the country all season long and had played a very tough schedule to date. Azubuike could’ve absolutely dominated all tournament. I picked Gonzaga also because 2020 was probably the most weird season I’ve ever witnessed in college basketball, and nothing would put the icing on the weird cake than a Gonzaga tournament run. Lastly, Seton Hall, because I believe Myles Powell is one of those players who had the ability to go down in history and carry a team on a magical run through March. I would pick Kansas to win it all.

Justin Rowland: I've said that the three teams I really liked based on the action I watched were Kansas, Gonzaga, and Florida State. The Jayhawks' whole body of the work and the level of play they worked up towards was very impressive to watch and they certainly would have been the favorite had there been a tournament. Gonzaga would have been right there as well. I liked the balance of Florida State, their personnel and the way they defended. The fourth spot was open for me. Any number of teams from Dayton to Kentucky or Michigan State could have been there. I probably would pick UK in that last spot because they had a great formula with the backcourt, Nick Richards, and John Calipari's tournament resume.